Upgrade your battlestation with SteelSeries’ Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard at a low of $155

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard for $154.99 shipped. Down from normal going rate of $180 at Amazon, and current sale there of $163, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $5 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the market for a keyboard that has a unique design and feature set, the Apex Pro is sure to impress. You’ll find the keyboard offers customizable actuation points ranging from 0.4 to 3.6mm, which means that certain keys, such as WASD or others commonly used in FPS games, can be made to require less force than, say, your grenade key. You’ll also find an aluminum build here, per-key RGB illumination, and even a magnetic wrist rest. Curious to learn more? I went hands-on with this keyboard to help you take a closer look and see if it’s the right option for you. Head below for more details.

Save big when you opt instead for the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO gaming keyboard. It’s just $40 on Amazon, which leaves an additional $115 in your pocket over SteelSeries’ model above. However, you lose the key actuation customization above and also give up per-key RGB lighting for 5-zone illumination.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking an Amazon low on ASUS’ TUF gaming monitor. Delivering a 32-inch curved 1080p panel that has a 165Hz refresh rate, the display is on sale for $232 right now from its normal $299 going rate. Coming within $12 of its all-time low, you’ll find that it’s compatible with Adaptive-Sync for both AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards for a solid experience all around.

More on the SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard:

OmniPoint adjustable switches allow for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 millimeter to 3.6 millimeter

OLED smart display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more

Aircraft grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of durability and stability

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!