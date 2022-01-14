Score an official Google Pixel 6 case at the Amazon all-time low of $25

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $25.34 shipped. Normally fetching $30, you’re not only looking at one of the first-ever discounts, but also an Amazon all-time low. Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $15 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

If you’re after the latest offering in the Android world, this week saw Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G debut with a notable launch discount attached. Right now, you can score a $100 Amazon gift card alongside the just-released handset and its flagship specs. Our deal coverage details all you need to know. Then go load up your new Android smartphone by checking out all of the app and game deals up for the taking right now.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

