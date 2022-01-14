Athleta’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off cold-weather styles from $5

Athleta’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off cold-weather workout styles with deals from $5. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Untempo Jogger Pants that are marked down to $45. For comparison, these joggers are regularly priced at $89. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they’re nice to wear while working out, lounging, casual events, and more. They’re available in two sale color options and both are a neutral hue, which is nice for versatility. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Athleta customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks from Athleta include:
- Untempo Jogger Pants $45 (Orig. $89)
- Studio Barre Sweatshirt $40 (Orig. $69)
- Downtown Puffer Jacket $130 (Orig. $199)
- Whisper Featherless Vest $120 (Orig. $159)
- Momentum Half Zip Pullover $72 (Orig. $89)
- Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tights $40 (Orig. $98)
- Balance Cinch Turtleneck Sweatshirt $80 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
