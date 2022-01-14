Athleta’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off cold-weather styles from $5

Athleta’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off cold-weather workout styles with deals from $5. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Untempo Jogger Pants that are marked down to $45. For comparison, these joggers are regularly priced at $89. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they’re nice to wear while working out, lounging, casual events, and more. They’re available in two sale color options and both are a neutral hue, which is nice for versatility. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Athleta customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks from Athleta include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Winter Event that’s offering up to 50% off top brands and an extra 10% off clearance items.

