Dick’s Sporting Goods Big Winter Sale offers extra 10% off clearance from $16

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Big Winter Sale takes up to 50% off top brands as well as an extra 10% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Columbia, The North Face, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Dick’s Sporting Goods Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Under Armour Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down from $29. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $55. It’s available in an array of color options and pairs perfectly with joggers, jeans, khakis, shorts, and more. This style also has a relaxed fit that’s nice for layering during cooler weather. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes $130 (Orig. $180)
- Mountain Hardwear Summiter Down Jacket $80 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover $29 (Orig. $55)
- adidas Originals NMD_R1 Shoes $80 (Orig. $150)
- Columbia Hart Mountain Zip Pullover $45 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Columbia Switchback Rain Jacket $40 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Trend Essential Fleece Pants $31 (Orig. $60)
- Brooks Levitate 4 Running Shoes $87 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Women’s Alpz 2.0 Down Vest $18 (Orig. $119)
- adidas Rib Crew Sweatshirt $23 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Winter Event that’s offering 25% off jackets, overalls, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!