Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support following discount to $130

Amazon is now offering the the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at $20 in savings alongside the third-best discount in the past year at within $10 of our last mention. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

On the more affordable side of smart cameras that will work with Siri, this eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 from Anker will do the trick at a more affordable $38 going rate. That’s well below the price of the lead deal, you’re still looking at HomeKit Secure Video Support, albeit with a less premium design.

If you’re looking to bring peace of mind to your smart home in another sense, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on this HomeKit air quality monitor. With the ability to track five different metrics and integrate them with your Siri setup, pricing is down to $81. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

