This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to your Siri setup at $81 (Save 24%)

Qingping’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive all-time feedback) is now offering its HomeKit Air Monitor Lite for $80.99 shipped. Down from its usual $106 price tag, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention as well as 24% in savings. Qingping Air Monitor Lite arrives with HomeKit support out of the box so you can pair the many stats it tracks into automations and the rest of your Siri setup. Alongside keeping tabs on temperature, it can also handle four other metrics including humidity, PM2.5, PM10, and CO2. There’s also a nifty OLED display for showcasing measurements right on the device. Having just gone hands-on with the new device, we found it to be “a nice combination of retro but minimal” HomeKit air quality tracking.

If you’re just looking to bring stats on air quality to your setup and don’t need the more novel design or Wi-Fi support found above, going with the Qingping Bluetooth HomeKit Air Quality Monitor lets you save even more. This model has a smaller e-ink display, but will still keep tabs on temperature and humidity at a more affordable price. We previously reviewed this one and came to much of the same conclusion as the lead deal, which makes its $35 price tag all the more compelling.

While these smart home sensors are novel in their own right for monitoring your home, pairing them with some other HomeKit accessories lets you get the most out of the experience. All of these meross gadgets are now on sale from $15, delivering garage door hubs, outdoor smart plugs, and more at some of the best prices in months. Paired with either of the Qingping sensors, you’ll be able to automate lights and more based on the conditions around your house.

Qingping HomeKit Air Monitor Lite features:

Qingping Air Monitor Lite tests 5 major factors of the indoor air quality: PM2.5 (the result of secondhand smoke), PM10, CO2, temperature and humidity. By knowing the real-time air quality, you can turn on the air purifier or open the window when needed. Any question about the product please let us know via email, we will provide remote supports.

