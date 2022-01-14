HITMAN Trilogy is launching on Game Pass January 20 with all three iconic titles

The HITMAN Trilogy is finally complete, and the team now wants everyone to have many different ways to explore the World of Assassination. The collection includes all three games in a single package, which makes it easier than ever before to become Agent 47. While the game is launching on PlayStation, the real ticket here is the fact that HITMAN Trilogy is coming to Xbox and PC through Game Pass, which means existing subscribers will be able to play without any additional purchases. What all does the HITMAN Trilogy include? Let’s take a closer look.

Becoming Agent 47 has never been easier

We’re entering Year 2 for HITMAN 3 on January 20, which is where the slew of announcements for the series comes from. Starting later this month, Elusive Target Arcade will be a brand-new game mode that takes the Elusive Target concept and pushes it to the next level. There are a few significant changes to the mode, however. Each Arcade Contract has you taking down consecutive Elusive Targets one after the other, and each one must be completed to proceed to the next. Do keep in mind that failing an Arcade Contract will cause you to face a 12-hour lockout before being able to retry it from the start.

There are also technology improvements across the board, including ray tracing support coming later this year. This will introduce better reflections and shadows for the game, and the blog post talks about how the opening level of HITMAN 3 in Dubai is a “fantastic showcase for how ray tracing improves the visual fidelity” of the game. Once enabled, ray tracing will be available in all locations of the World of Assassination trilogy. However, this isn’t the only improvement being made. The developers also have an ongoing partnership with Intel, which means they’ll be among the first to implement XeSS technology that “uses machine learning to deliver more performance with exceptional image quality.” On top of that, VRS (variable rate shading) is in tow to help boost performance at the same time.

HITMAN 3 is launching on Steam on January 20, alongside releasing for Game Pass through the HITMAN Trilogy. What this means is that you’ll be able to play all three HITMAN titles on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store at the end of the month. Plus, with HITMAN Trilogy being available on Xbox Game Pass, you won’t even have to purchase the bundle to enjoy it.

9to5Toys’ Take

Game Pass continues to be the best value in both console and PC gaming – I’ve always wanted to play through HITMAN, as I absolutely love stealth-focused games. Some of my favorite stealth games are Sniper Elite and Ghost Recon Wildlands, which both focus on keeping your actions secret and getting in and out without being seen. While I’ve not dived into the HITMAN world yet, I most likely will be giving the game a shot once it’s on Game Pass. Will you become Agent 47 on January 20? I’d love to know in the comments below!

