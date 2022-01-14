LEVOIT’s Dual 100 combines a humidifier with an essential oil diffuser for $45 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Essential Oil Diffuser Combo for $44.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $60, today’s deal marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen in the past few months. If you’re looking for a way to simplify your setup and unify two home necessities this winter, today’s deal is a great choice. The Dual 100 combines both a humidifier and essential oil diffuser in one sleek unit. For misting, it has a 3-foot height and outputs up to 220 ml/h with a runtime of up to 20 hours. For humidifying, there’s a 1.8L water basin to pull from. You’ll find a built-in humidity sensor as well to automatically adjust the mist level and keep the room comfortable at all times. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Just $15 will get you an essential oil diffuser that doesn’t have a humidifier attached. Essential oils can help make your home smell great while adding other benefits like assisting in remedying headaches, sinus problems, and more. Plus, the more compact form-factor could be easier to place in your home depending on the current decor that’s up.

Further upgrade your home setup with Walker Edison’s wood desk at all-time low of $119. That’s a $24 discount from its normal going rate and gives you a nice visual refresh for the home office as we enter 2022. After picking up a new desk, consider grabbing Satechi’s aluminum headphone stand that’s on sale for $40 as well to boost organization at the same time.

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Essential Oil Diffuser/Humidifier:

  • 2-in-1 Humidifier&diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy
  • Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank
  • Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

