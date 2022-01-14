LEVOIT’s Dual 100 combines a humidifier with an essential oil diffuser for $45 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Essential Oil Diffuser Combo for $44.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $60, today’s deal marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen in the past few months. If you’re looking for a way to simplify your setup and unify two home necessities this winter, today’s deal is a great choice. The Dual 100 combines both a humidifier and essential oil diffuser in one sleek unit. For misting, it has a 3-foot height and outputs up to 220 ml/h with a runtime of up to 20 hours. For humidifying, there’s a 1.8L water basin to pull from. You’ll find a built-in humidity sensor as well to automatically adjust the mist level and keep the room comfortable at all times. Head below for more.

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Essential Oil Diffuser/Humidifier:

2-in-1 Humidifier&diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy

Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank

Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

