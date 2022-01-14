Update your office with Walker Edison’s wood desk at all-time low of $119 (Save $24)

Amazon is now offering the Walker Edison Industrial Mesh 42-inch wood desk for $118.64 shipped. Not only is this an all-time low for this item, but you’re getting this best deal we’ve tracked in months while saving $24. Available in four elegant wood styles, this desk is a perfect addition to your home office. Measuring in at 38 by 43 by 20 inches and holding up to 100 pounds, this desk offers open shelving to keep your office supplies neat and organized along with a mesh backboard and pencil cup included. The modern design will keep your office in top shape and is a perfect new addition. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a less expensive substitute, consider the Engriy Writing Computer Desk for $99.99 on Amazon along with 5% off if you select the on-page coupon. A slightly bigger size at 47-inches, the Engriy Writing Desk has two open compartments for storage, a large waterproof tabletop, and a similar wood style. Also a good choice for your home office, this desk will save you a bit of cash while still preserving its quality.

While upgrading your home, consider tacking on the 105-ounce Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box for $15 on Amazon. Since your office will be complete, your laundry room could be your next project, and this deal can save you some money in the process. The box will get you a whopping 96-loads with a “no-drip” tap on the side for quick and easy pours. For fast shipping to your door and an eco-friendly packaging, this offer is a perfect add-on.

More on the Walker Edison Industrial Mesh 42-inch wood desk:

Looking to increase the practical function of your home office? This 42” mesh back writing desk has many features that set it apart from other desks that’s all wrapped up in a versatile industrial design. This desk has cord management options and three cubbies where you can store your laptop, a journal or crafting supplies. This laptop desk features a black metal mesh stand at the back of the desk top that not only includes a removable pencil cup but can also function as a tablet stand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!