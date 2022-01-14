simplehuman’s touch-free rechargeable soap and hand sanitizer dispenser now $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the simplehuman Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is within $1 of the Black Friday pricing, the same deal you’ll find directly from simplehuman right now, and the lowest price we can find at nearly 30% off. This hygienic touch-free soap pump can also be used with hand sanitizer and features a gorgeous stainless steel treatment. The “no-drip” valve is joined by a “clog-free” tubing pump with battery-free operation that works for 3-months at a time before you’ll need to charge up. You can get a closer look in our coverage of the special edition Hello Kitty models and then head below for more details.

Today’s deal is $5 below the going rate on the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser, but you can land a similar experience with this Apanage model. Selling for $28, it might not be quite as elegant as the simplehuman variant, but it still includes the stainless steel housing with a touch-free design for much less.

Speaking of high-end options for home sanitization and the like, we also recently got a look at the latest simplehuman cleanstation. This laser-cut device is easily one of the more high-tech phone sanitization options out there with UV-C lighting and a luxurious design that “kills 99% of germs in just 30 seconds.” Get a closer look at the new colorway and more right here.

More on the simplehuman Touch-Free Sensor Liquid Soap Pump:

TOUCH-FREE – Neat, easy and automatic. Touch-free operation means no germs passed on, and no smudges left behind.

CLOG-PROOF TUBING PUMP – For precise and consistent soap flow.

FUNNEL REFILL OPENING – Makes it easy to refill your sensor pump without messy drips.

VARIABLE DISPENSE – Position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more.

NO-DRIP VALVE – Flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips.

