New simplehuman x Hello Kitty collection arrives with adorable, high-end step cans and sensor pumps

The simplehuman Hello Kitty collaboration has arrived. Simplehuman – makers of gorgeous and intelligent home goods and accessories – is introducing its new Hello Kitty collection today with a pair of themed round step stainless steel trash cans and its liquid sensor soap pump. Now available for purchase from $40 and coming in matching gold- or silver-accented designs, these would make for a wonderful gift option for the Hello Kitty fans on your list. Head below for a closer look.

The simplehuman Hello Kitty collection

The limited-edition simplehuman Hello Kitty collection includes the brand’s liquid sensor pump – perfect for liquid soap or hand sanitizer – as well as the 4.5L round step can that’s great for bathrooms, bedrooms, and more. Both of which now come adorned with fun Hello Kitty renderings and are available in either gold or silver-accented coloways starting from $40 shipped directly from simplehuman’s online storefront. Let’s take a closer look:

Alongside the 10-year warranty, these trash cans aren’t just cute. They close silently and are meticulously designed with a pedal mechanism that can last over 150,000 steps (“that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years”).

Perfect for smaller spaces like a bathroom or an office, this compact can features a durable steel pedal that is designed to last, and our patented lid shox technology ensures a smooth, silent close every time. A removable inner bucket makes for easy trash disposal. Our Code A liner fits this can perfectly — no bunching or slipping for a cleaner trash experience.

The rechargeable liquid sensor pump is a completely hands-free experience that works with both liquid hand soap and hand sanitizer, making them a great option for the bathroom, bedroom, front hallway, or the kitchen. Much like the standard edition, they are made of “high-grade” white stainless steel and last for about three months on a single charge:

Touch-free is the most efficient way to wash your hands — no germs or smudges left behind. Clog-proof tubing pump ensures a precise and consistent flow, and the silicone valve prevents messy drips. To control the amount of soap desired, you can position your hand up close to the sensor for a little soap and farther away for more. Funnel refill opening makes refills fast and easy, and it’s waterproof for easy cleaning. Rechargeable with included charging puck.

Now available for purchase, the simplehuman Hello Kitty 4.5L round step can comes in at $40, and the Hello Kitty liquid sensor pump fetches $80.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s no denying that you’re paying a premium for the simplehuman quality seal of approval here. And there are certainly more affordable Hello Kitty gifts out there, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with this kind of quality in the home goods category. The simplehuman trash cans and soap pumps are some of the best out there, and they just got even more adorable and gift-ready for Hello Kitty fans this year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!