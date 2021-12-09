simplehuman’s laser-cut phone sanitizer does it in 30 sec., now in matte silver to match your gear

After launching its new Hello Kitty collection yesterday, it’s time to look at the new colorway for arguably the best smartphone sanitizer on the market, the simplehuman cleanstation. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, but simplehuman’s gorgeously elegant cleanstation with laser-cut edges and 30-second cleaning action is easily one of the best. Now available in a matte silver finish “to match your tech devices,” head below for a closer look at one of the best smartphone sanitizer options out there.

The best smartphone sanitizer, now in matte silver

Alongside the rest of the already available colorways (brushed silver, slate, and white), simplehuman is introducing a new matter silver finish ahead of the holidays on its best-in-class smartphone sanitization station today. According to the brand, it’s designed to better match your tech gear while still providing that high-end elegance the cleanstation was already known for.

This is (in the price range anyway) the best smartphone sanitizer for a reason. It kills 99% of germs in just 30 seconds — “fast enough to use while washing your hands” — via simplehuman’s omni-lux chamber makes use of “30 high-intensity UV-C LED lights [with] highly reflective aluminum to ensure UV rays are hitting the entirety of your phone’s surface.”

The cleanstation’s laser-cut foam composite doors keep its powerful UV-C light from escaping and house the sanitizer’s mechanism that automatically lowers and then raises your smartphone when it’s complete for a truly luxurious experience. Made of “high-grade” matte silver stainless steel, it fits all devices up to 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.5-inches (iPhone 13 to iPhone 13 Pro Max plus a slim case) with a thin and yet robust build quality that stays in place with one-handed use.

The new matte sliver simplehuman cleanstation comes in at the $200 you would expect from such a high-end experience, much like the previously available colorways.

9to5Toys’ Take

As we mentioned above, you could just as easily score a PhoneSoap unit for a fraction of the price, but that’s not nearly as elegant of a solution. For some that doesn’t really matter, but for others there’s just no comparison here to the precision build and luxurious design, not to mention the 30-second cleaning time, conversation-starting auto raise mechanism, and robust build quality. it is one of the best smartphone sanitizer options for a reason.

