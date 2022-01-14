Withings Body+ HealthKit Smart Scale hits $58.50 (Save 41%), more from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Withings and Etekcity digital scales. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $58.50. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the best price in over a year at 41% off and $2 below our previous mention. This Withings body composition scale not only allows you to track weight, but a whole host of other stats including body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, and more. Everything can be transferred to Apple Health thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as other fitness ecosystems, and a built-in display showcases info in real time so you won’t always have to pull out a phone to see progress. 

If you’re just after something a bit more affordable instead, today’s Gold Box sale is also filled with some Etekcity offerings which will do the trick for less. Starting at $16, you’re looking at everything from entry-level digital scales to smart offerings and more. There’s at least 20% in savings to be had, and you can shop everything right here.

Another way to supplement your New Year’s workout routine is to check out the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch, which is also on sale today. Normally fetching $180, this popular wearable is now down to $134.50 via Amazon with a series of fitness tracking features in tow.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

