Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale for first time in months at $49 off

Amazon is now offering the Apple 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,949.99 shipped. Marking only the second Amazon discount to date and the lowest in just under two months, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,999 price tag and marking an all-around rare offer in the first place.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

If you dont think you’ll need all of the power offered by the M1 Pro model above, we’re also still tracking a notable discount on some other Apple Silicon machines. Right now, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is still up to $199 off, delivering some of the best prices in months on one of Apple’s latest. While it won’t have as much power as the lead deal, this one delivers quite a bit of performance alongside a more affordable $1,150 starting price.

As for all of the other best deals live this weekend, our Apple guide has you covered. Ranging from markdowns on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 to gear for turning your iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine, you’ll want to check out everything up for grabs right here.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!