Amazfit’s T-Rex Smartwatch packs a 1.3-in. AMOLED display, 20-day battery life, more at $90

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch for $89.99 shipped. Down from $140, which other colors still fetch, today’s deal comes within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked and matches our last mention from October. Delivering a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, you’ll easily be able to see the time, notifications, fitness stats, and more on your new smartwatch. The battery is said to last for 20 days on a single charge, as well, meaning you can go over two weeks without plugging in. You’ll find a built-in GPS available too, which can help track hiking trips, biking outings, and more. Head below for additional details.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $7 on Amazon. They’re made specifically for the T-Rex and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with two protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

More of an Apple Watch fan? Best Buy’s latest 24-hour sale discounts the Apple Watch Series 7 with pricing starting at $339. This offers $60 in savings and is among the best deals available right now, delivering Apple’s latest-and-greatest wearable to your wrist.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.

A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.

The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

