Best Buy’s latest 24-hour flash sale discounts AirTags, Apple Watch Series 7, more

Another week has arrived and Best Buy is celebrating by launching a new 24-hour flash sale. Spanning everything from all-time lows on Apple’s latest to TVs, standing desks, and other gear for your everyday carry, shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. Amazon is also matching many of the price cuts, as well. Leading the way this time around, a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags are down to $93.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Marking all-time lows from either retailer, you’re dropping the price per tag down to $23 while matching our previous mention. Head below for more details.

If you’ve been looking for a chance to try out Apple’s first entry into the item finding space, today’s discount delivers just that with all of the unique U1 chip features in tow. Driven by an augmented reality interface for precision finding, these iPhone 13 accessories leave lost keys, bags, and other gear in 2021. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable Best Buy flash sale deals:

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in the latest Best Buy 1-day flash sale right here before time runs out. All of these offers will only be live through the end of today so act fast and start off 2022 with some extra savings.

