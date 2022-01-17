Elgato’s Ring Light illuminates your streaming setup at lowest price since Prime Day, now $150

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $200 normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since Prime Day when it fell to $139. Elgato’s Ring Light offers an all-in-one solution for your streaming or meeting setup. The light itself outputs up to 2,500 lumens of brightness and features a color temperature range of 2900K to 7000K, with stops just about everywhere in between. On top of that, the edge-lit design ensures even diffusion and the built-in camera mount lets you easily place an iPhone, webcam, DSLR, and more within the ring for balanced lighting. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi connected, delivering the ability to control it from a Mac or Windows app, iPhone and Android, or even Elgato’s Stream Deck. Be sure to swing by our hands-on review to take a closer look. Head below for more.

While it doesn’t connect to Wi-Fi or have nearly as many color temperature options, this ring light is great for those on tighter budgets. Coming in at $25 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that it still offers even illumination and a place to mount your smartphone for taking videos or pictures. Plus, it comes with a Bluetooth remote shutter so you can control your iPhone or Android from afar to trigger picture or video.

Further upgrade your work-from-home setup with Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro. The 14-inch model is on sale for $49 off right now, which is the first discount that we’ve seen in months. Not only does it deliver one of Apple’s most powerful processors, but also refreshed I/O with SD card support, native HDMI output, and the return of MagSafe charging.

More on the Elgato Ring Light:

Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

2500-lumen output and completely dimmable

2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white

Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video

Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

