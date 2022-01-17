Elgato’s Ring Light illuminates your streaming setup at lowest price since Prime Day, now $150

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsElgato
Reg. $200 $150
Using the controls on the Elgato Ring Light

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $200 normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since Prime Day when it fell to $139. Elgato’s Ring Light offers an all-in-one solution for your streaming or meeting setup. The light itself outputs up to 2,500 lumens of brightness and features a color temperature range of 2900K to 7000K, with stops just about everywhere in between. On top of that, the edge-lit design ensures even diffusion and the built-in camera mount lets you easily place an iPhone, webcam, DSLR, and more within the ring for balanced lighting. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi connected, delivering the ability to control it from a Mac or Windows app, iPhone and Android, or even Elgato’s Stream Deck. Be sure to swing by our hands-on review to take a closer look. Head below for more.

While it doesn’t connect to Wi-Fi or have nearly as many color temperature options, this ring light is great for those on tighter budgets. Coming in at $25 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that it still offers even illumination and a place to mount your smartphone for taking videos or pictures. Plus, it comes with a Bluetooth remote shutter so you can control your iPhone or Android from afar to trigger picture or video.

Further upgrade your work-from-home setup with Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro. The 14-inch model is on sale for $49 off right now, which is the first discount that we’ve seen in months. Not only does it deliver one of Apple’s most powerful processors, but also refreshed I/O with SD card support, native HDMI output, and the return of MagSafe charging.

More on the Elgato Ring Light:

  • Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android
  • 2500-lumen output and completely dimmable
  • 2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white
  • Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video
  • Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Elgato

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

eufy’s Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge offers five...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to...
Microsoft’s i5 Surface Laptop Go offers Wi-Fi 6, ...
Tested: Red light or green light on CASETiFY’s Sq...
Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer helps you ...
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook with 128G...
Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam hits lowest price in months...
Load more...
Show More Comments