HP’s latest 14-inch 11th Gen Chromebook falls to all-time low at $465.50 (Save $114)

Amazon is now offering the latest HP Chromebook 14b for $465.58 shipped. Normally fetching $580, like you’ll pay direct from HP, today’s offer marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and amounts to a new Amazon all-time low. HP’s latest Chromebook sports a 14-inch touchscreen display that’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor. Backed by 128GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook is just as well-equipped for browsing the web away from the desk as it is tackling school work this semester. Not to mention, you’re looking at backlit keys, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a wide selection of I/O like dual USB-C slots, an HDMI output, and more. Head below for additional details.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

When it comes to thin and light laptops, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air delivers about as much performance as you can find from such a compact package. Down to the best pricing since the holidays, you’re looking at $99 in savings on the entry-level model rocking Apple Silicon and much more.

HP Chromebook 14b features:

The HP Chromebook 14b Laptop has all the apps you love with the power to keep them going. Visit the theater from the convenience of your lap thanks to this Chromebook laptop’s micro-edge HD touchscreen display and stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O. Speaking of convenience, with this touchscreen laptop’s thin and light design, you can easily take your device from room to room or on the road.

