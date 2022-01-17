Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air down to holiday pricing at $900 (Save $99)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s entry-level 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899.99 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $999, this is the lowest price in a nearly a month at $99 off and matching our previous holiday pricing. Bringing M1 to fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on-the-go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect from the in-house chip. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

At the opposite end of Apple’s MacBook spectrum, the 14-inch M1 Pro model steps up to larger form-factor for those who want more power. Currently on sale for the first time in two months, you can save $49 on the newest addition to the Mac family while locking in quite the rare discount in the first place.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

