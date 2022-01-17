Ninja’s Mega Kitchen blender and food processor system goes $50 off via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen Blender System for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, today’s deal is a solid $50 in savings, or 25% off the going rate, for the lowest price we can find. Not just your typical 1500W blender setup, this is essentially a 2-in-1 system that also doubles as a food processor that can even mix up to 2-pounds of dough in 30 seconds.” Alongside the included dough blade, it also ships with an 8-cup food processor bowl, 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cup with to-go lid, stacked blade, chopping blade, and the pro extractor blades. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the additional food processing and dough setup aren’t of interest here, you can still get in the popular Ninja ecosystem for less with the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender. Selling for $89 shipped at Amazon, this one is more than capable of meal preparations and your daily protein shake, all for $61 below today’s lead deal on the Ninja Kitchen System model.

We are also still tracking some great holidays-worthy pricing on the Breville combo juicer blenders from $240 shipped right here. Those alongs with a couple other models are still some great price drops to support your 2022 health regimen. Hit up our home goods hub for even more.

More on the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System:

POWERFUL MOTOR: 1500-watt motor base to power through ingredients whether your blending or food processing.

BLENDING PITCHER: 72 oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies. *64 oz. max liquid capacity

FOOD PROCESSOR BOWL: 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 lbs. of dough in 30 seconds.

