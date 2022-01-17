Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G foldables now up to $200 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,599.99 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $1,800, these $200 in savings amount to the third-best discount we’ve seen and delivers the lowest price since back in early December. As we still wait to see exactly what Samsung has in-store for its Galaxy S22 devices come next month, today’s offer lets you get in on the latest folding experience at a discount instead.

Centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G arrives with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

Continuing the savings, you’ll also be able to score the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB for $949.99 at Amazon. Dropping in price for the first time in a month, you’re looking at the first chance this year to lock-in the handset without paying full price.

As the more compact of Samsung’s recent foldable smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrives with old school flip phone vibes centered around a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen that’s supplemented by a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Its Snapdragon 888 SoC powered the experience and pairs with dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

When it comes to even affordable foldables, Microsoft has you covered with a notable price cut on its Surface Duo. Delivering a unique dual AMOLED screen form-factor with 360-degree hinge, you’re looking at the ability to see what all of the fuss is about folding smartphones for just $400.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!