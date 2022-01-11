Microsoft Surface Duo finally makes folding smartphones affordable at $400

Woot is offering the Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB locked to AT&T for $399.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching around $750 these days, today’s offer delivers one of the best prices yet in any condition on Microsoft’s original foldable. This is also $70 under our previous mention. Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form-factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. You can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Much more affordable than its $1,500 successor, the original Surface Duo is about as notable as it gets for trying out the novelty of a folding smartphone. Even the Galaxy Fold 3 5G and its more toned down folding experience sells for more, albeit with some better specs under the hood.

If you’re after the latest offering in the Android world, today saw Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G debut with a notable launch discount attached. Right now, you can score a $100 Amazon gift card alongside the just-released handset and its flagship specs. Our deal coverage details all you need to know. Then go load up your new Android smartphone by checking out all of the app and game deals up for the taking right now.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

