SanDisk’s ultra portable 400GB microSDXC card storage solution falls to $43.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $43.49 shipped. Regularly listed for as much as $70 via B&H where it is on sale for $45, it typically sells for closer to $50 at Amazon. We have seen it go for less – it dropped to $39 for a brief time over Black Friday – but today’s offer is the best we can find and well under the marginally faster Plus model that goes for $73 or more at Best Buy. Great for Android smartphones, tablets, camera rigs, and just for some ultra-portable EDC storage, it reaches speeds up to 120MB/s and can “move up to 1000 photos in a minute.” It also ships with the adapter for compatibility with microSDHC and microSDXC devices. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.
With offers starting from $17 on smaller capacity units, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the Lexar Play lineup of microSDXC cards right here. They can make for a solid, lower-cost alternatives to today’s lead deal and, in some cases, can move data even faster with various capacity options on tap.
Speaking of portable storage offers, Samsung’s 2TB T7 1,050MB/s SSD is down at $260 still. But you’ll also find some new all-time lows available on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C models right here. The 1,030MB/s transfer speeds are now joined by one of the best prices we have featured on an SSD in this spec and weight-class. You can get all of the details on these deals in our previous coverage.
More on the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card:
- Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices
- Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
