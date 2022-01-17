SanDisk’s ultra portable 400GB microSDXC card storage solution falls to $43.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $43.49 shipped. Regularly listed for as much as $70 via B&H where it is on sale for $45, it typically sells for closer to $50 at Amazon. We have seen it go for less – it dropped to $39 for a brief time over Black Friday – but today’s offer is the best we can find and well under the marginally faster Plus model that goes for $73 or more at Best Buy. Great for Android smartphones, tablets, camera rigs, and just for some ultra-portable EDC storage, it reaches speeds up to 120MB/s and can “move up to 1000 photos in a minute.” It also ships with the adapter for compatibility with microSDHC and microSDXC devices. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

With offers starting from $17 on smaller capacity units, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the Lexar Play lineup of microSDXC cards right here. They can make for a solid, lower-cost alternatives to today’s lead deal and, in some cases, can move data even faster with various capacity options on tap.

Speaking of portable storage offers, Samsung’s 2TB T7 1,050MB/s SSD is down at $260 still. But you’ll also find some new all-time lows available on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C models right here. The 1,030MB/s transfer speeds are now joined by one of the best prices we have featured on an SSD in this spec and weight-class. You can get all of the details on these deals in our previous coverage.

More on the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices

Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.

