Save up to 37% on Lexar Play microSD cards: 1TB $134, more starting at $17

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLexar
Save 37% From $29

Amazon now offers the Lexar Play 256GB microSDXC Card for $28.99 shipped. Typically fetching $46, you’re looking at 37% in savings while beating our previous mention by $3. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since August and the second-best to date overall. Supporting up to 150MB/s transfer speeds, Lexar’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch to sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. There are also additional capacities up for grabs down below starting at $17, as well.

Other Lexar Play microSD card capacities on sale:

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $17. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now before upgrading to a new M1 Pro MacBook, and it has always come in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro.

Though if your Mac itself could use some extra storage, this morning saw a notable discount go live on Samsung’s T7 portable SSD. Delivering 2TB of storage to your setup, this is ready to tag along in your everyday carry or sit on the desk while delivering 1,050MB/s transfer speeds at $260.

Lexar Play microSD card features:

Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I cards are designed to keep up with all your content, no matter if they are games, video, movies, music or books. Avoid slow load times with read speeds of up to 150MB/s (1) and fast A1 or A2-rated performance (2), so you can play more of what you love without missing a beat. Store more with large capacities up to 1TB you can save all your favorite multimedia files. With this card you can capture, playback, and transfer a large amount of the high quality 1080p Full-HD video. Ideal for portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Lexar

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 leather c...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit FlyBuds C2 True Wireless...
Hoover’s cordless electric leaf blower bundles a $20 ...
Smartphone Accessories: 24W waterproof portable Bluetoo...
SWFT FLEET e-bike delivers over 37 miles of range per c...
Microsoft’s ergonomic Surface Precision Mouse hit...
Upgrade your battlestation with SteelSeries’ Apex...
Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set ...
Load more...
Show More Comments