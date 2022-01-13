Previously $300 or more, Samsung’s 2TB T7 Portable 1,050MB/s SSD is now $260

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 2TB T7 Portable USB 3.2 External Solid-State Drive for $259.99 shipped. This model sold for $300 or more for most of last year before dropping down to a regular price of $270 at the top of the year via several retailers. Today’s deal is within $10 of the Black Friday listing at Amazon and the lowest price we can find. Both B&H and Best Buy have it down at $260 as well. Shipping with a pair of connector cables, this one is ready for USB 3.0 and USB-C devices right out of the box. Wrapped up inside of a lightweight, palm-sized package, this model is ideal for “storing critical business documents, games, or movies” at speeds up to 1,050MB/s with its embedded PCIe NVMe technology that’s almost twice as fast as the previous-generation offering. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more rugged, you can lock in 1TB of SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for around $134 on Amazon right now. This one is arguably much of the same in terms of specs, just with a more protected shell including 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water resistance in tow.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on the Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged 1TB model, the latest Seagate One Touch USB-C SSDs have dropped even lower. Starting from $70 shipped, these options can go nearly as fast as the options above and start at a much more affordable price tag. Head over to our recent coverage for a complete picture of what you’re in for and more details on the price drop.

More on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD:

Transfer In A Flash: Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than External Hard Disk Drive (Hdd). Reads Up To 1,050 MB/s / Writes Up To 1,000 Mb/S On Usb 3.2 Gen 2 Supported Devices

Samsung Recommends Users To Download The Latest Firmware Update Via The Included Portable Ssd Software 1.0 To Ensure Optimal Performance

Read And Write Speeds May Vary On Non-Usb 3.2 Gen 2 Supported Devices

