Add a spare AA/AAA battery charger to your power kit for just $7.50 (Save 40%)

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Deleepow Rechargeable AA/AAA Battery Charger for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 8ZN2O6GA at checkout to redeem the discounted price. If you have rechargeable batteries around the house, but have either lost the charger or need a spare, today’s deal is perfect for you. It shows you the charging status of each battery on the built-in LCD so you know how much power individual batteries have. On top of that, since it’s powered off of a USB plug, you can use portable batteries or desk chargers to power up your AA or AAA while at home or on-the-go. Head below for more.

A quick browse of Amazon will show just how good of a deal today’s discount is. For example, even the in-house Amazon Basics model is $12 right now. However, if you don’t have rechargeable batteries at all, then this kit is a much better overall value. Coming in at $12.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, it includes the ability to recharge AA or AAA as well as four of each battery.

Don’t forget that Anker’s new PowerHouse has dropped in price to $190. It sports a 256Wh capacity and normally goes for $260 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. There are other power stations on sale from $170 as well, so be sure to check out our roundup for other ways to save.

More on the Deleepow Rechargeable AA/AAA Battery Charger

Deleepow LCD smart charger consists of 4 independent slots，independently display the charging status of each battery(with USB cable).

Unique heat dissipation and ventilation design, effectively improving charging efficiency and prolonging battery life .

Nickel-plated positive and negative electrodes, anti-rust and oxidation ,built-in smart chip , overcharge /overvoltage/ overdischarge multiple protection .

