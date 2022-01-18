Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh drops to $190 (Save $70), more power stations from $170

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station for $189.99 shipped when code POWER521 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $260, this one just launched back in October before dropping to a new all-time low today at $70 off. This is also only the second notable discount and is $50 under our previous mention. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Also on sale today, Anker has some of its other portable power stations up for grabs. Those include its latest offerings as well as some now previous-generation models, all of which are detailed down below:

As for some Anker gear that’s a better fit for your everyday carry, the brand kicked off its latest Amazon storefront sale yesterday. Packed with iPhone and Android essentials starting at $9, you’ll find a collection of USB-C chargers, Qi pads, and other gear for your handset right here.

Anker PowerHouse 256Wh features:

Thanks to premium LPF batteries, the portable power station has a 6 times longer lifespan. It is also designed with a drop-proof unibody structure and industry-standard electric components for enhanced durability. Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable. See the power station recharge itself and give a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.

