Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9 in latest sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is starting off the week by launching a new accessory sale today, with deals marked down to as low as $9. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining the discounts this time around, the new Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger is down to $30.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at one of the first discounts and a new all-time low. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a 2-port design. It can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 13 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

As for Anker’s latest, we just recently took a hands-on look at the new MagGo MagSafe car mount. In our Tested with 9to5Toys review, we found it matched its premium price tag with very few compromises, making for a notable on-the-road iPhone 13 companion.

Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger features:

Charge the new iPhone up to 3 times faster than with your old 5W iPhone charger, or charge a 12.9″ iPad Pro (2018) almost 40% faster than with the original 18W in-box charger. Connect to either USB-C port to charge a MacBook Air at high speed. Provides continuous temperature monitoring and output control to protect your connected device. 44% smaller than 2 original 20W iPhone chargers put together, but with just as much power.

