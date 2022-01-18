Insignia’s highly-rated 10-qt. air fryer rotisserie oven starts at $55 (Reg. $130) + more from $48

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $54.99 shipped in black and the stainless steel model at $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 direct from Best Buy, this is at least 50% off, matching our previous mention on both models, and the lowest totals we can find. The deals also represent some of the lowest prices from any brand in the 10-quart multi-function air fry oven category. They certainly don’t come from big name brands like Instant Pot or Ninja, but are nearly as feature rich, carry solid ratings from thousands Best Buy, and far more affordable. Countertop-ready, they have built-in air frying as well as included rotisserie hardware and the ability to dehydrate. Alongside presets for “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake,” and more, you’ll find adjustable temperature gauges, integrated timers, and dishwasher-safe accessories making for a simple alternative to firing up the main range in your kitchen. More details and air fryer deals below.

The Insignia 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven gives you 10 smart programs to choose from and has a large 10 qt. capacity. Circular heating technology heats food quickly and evenly without oil. An adjustable thermostat and a timer with auto shutoff cook food how you like it. It has a stainless steel body and dishwasher-safe accessories.

