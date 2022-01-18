Bring home a metal adjustable tablet and smartphone stand for just $8.50 (Up to 50% off)

Licheers (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its LZO01 Adjustable Tablet and Smartphone Stand for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Use code 6KXHPFWC at checkout. Regularly between $12 and as much as $17.50 in silver, this is 50% off the current going rate and among the lowest prices we can find. It also the price of a few fancy cups of coffee and likely worth the shot if you’re in the market for a universal smart gear stand. It can carry just about any tablet or phone between 4- and 13-inches with support for both vertical and horizontal orientations. This model is made of “high-strength” alloyed aluminum with rubber cushions to protect your gear alongside the adjustable angle mechanism and fold up design for easy transportation if needed. More details below.

You’ll find a few other options on Amazon for under $8 right here. But none quite as popular or that look as nice. Although, it might be worth taking quick look at this white and silver option from OMOTON with a similar spec sheet and slightly lower price rage at $8 Prime shipped.

And while we are talking about perching your tech up, we have an exclusive price drop on the gorgeous SMPL HOME wooden iMac stand right now. In fact, this shelf can be used to add an extra tier to any desk or will work for just about any monitor. This is the first notable price drop on the relatively new release and you can get all of the details on the offer in yesterday’s coverage right here.

More on the Licheers LZO01 Adjustable Tablet Stand:

Great desk accessories for the office and home. Easy to customize, supports both vertical and horizontal viewing while watching videos, reading, writing, cooking and so on. The tablet stand applies to 4-13 inch devices, e.g. iPad 2019, iPad Air, iPad Pro 10.5/11/12.9, iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, Surface Pro, Samsung Tablet. If the device is larger than 13 inches, just adjust it horizontally, it works well too..

