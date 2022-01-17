SMPL HOME’s stylish wooden iMac stand drops to $92 with our exclusive code (Save 20%)

SMPL HOME lives up to its name with a collection of minimalist furniture and accessories, and now the brand is partnering with 9to5 in order offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its latest releases. Having just launched, SMPL’s monitor stand makes a notable companion to your M1 iMac or general Apple workstation with a streamlined look that comes in one of three styles of wood. Available in Beech, White Oak, and Walnut offerings, you can drop the price to $92 by heading below for all of the details.

Right now the new SMPL Monitor Stand is down to $92 shipped when you apply code 9TO5 at checkout. That takes 20% off the usual $115 price tag and marks a rare offer on the recently-released accessory. Alongside being able to choose from the various stylings above, there are also two different sizes up for grabs in order to elevate your display 4 inches off the desk. Though the larger model sells for $138.75 with our code. Not only is there room up top for a monitor or two, but also space underneath to store accessories when not in use.

Each of the stands are built by hand in California, where the materials are cut, milled, and assembled. Everything is sealed in a water-based finish to round out the natural look and add some extra protection in the process. You can learn more about what to expand right here, as wel..

More on the SMPL Monitor Stand:

Increase your desk space and relieve neck, back, and shoulder strain with our solid wood monitor stand. Made out of your choice of white oak or walnut, our monitor stand is a simple, yet beautiful way to prop up your monitor, no matter what desk you use. Each of our monitor stands are built by hand at our studio located in California. We cut, mill, and assemble each one by hand and then seal them using a high performance water-based finish which keeps the wood look natural while also being protected from liquids and such.

