Samsung’s 10W Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer is just $19 today (Reg. up to $50)

Woot is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 direct from Samsung, this is more than 60% off the MSRP, about $5 under the best price we can find on Amazon, and the lowest total around. Much like those PhoneSoap devices, but with a far more affordable price tag today, this is a multi-function UV sanitizer that can “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” However, it is also a 10W wireless Qi charger to juice your phone back up after you have closed the magnetic lid, and it will sanitize just about anything else you can fit in there including earbuds, keys, and more. Additional details below.

As of right now, the lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a trustworthy smartphone sanitizer, never mind one with a charger in it. The HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer comes in at a few cents less, but it does not include the Qi functionality so it’s probably worth spending slightly more on the Samsung model above if you’re interested.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch or two, the simplehuman cleanstation is the way to go. This gorgeous solution features laser-cut construction and can get the job done in just 30-seconds with an elegant automatic discharge mechanism that safely pops your device back out when it is complete. You can get a closer look at the new colorway in our recent launch coverage right here.

More on the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer:

Dedicated to keeping your personal daily belongings contamination-free. Spacious design accommodates Galaxy S20 Ultra. Kill germs of not only your smartphone but also for various items, such as glasses, earphones and other accessories. UV Sterilize and Wireless Charge your device at the same time. Charging does not stop when UV sterilization turns off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!