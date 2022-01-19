Cook two things at once with the 8-qt. Bella dual basket air fryer at $80 (Reg. $150), more

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this is a solid $70 in savings, one of the lowest we have tracked on this model, and the best price we can find. Considering you would pay $200 on Amazon for the comparable Ninja DualZone, it is also one of the more affordable dual basket models out there from a trustworthy brand. Just as the name suggests, this one can cook two different foods in two different ways at the same time, making it particularly convenient for larger air fried meals and the like. It also has six built-in smart cooking functions, 1800W of power, and can even handle all of your dehydrated snack needs. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more some ongoing air fryer oven deals.

Ongoing air fryer oven deals:

Alongside today’s Gator Coffee 20 bar Italian-designed Espresso Machine offer, our home goods deal hub is filled with notable kitchen discounts to upgrade your cooking arsenal for 2022. We are even still tracking a great offer on Ninja’s Mega Kitchen blender and food processor with $50 in savings over at Amazon

More on the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Dual Air Fryer:

The new Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets is every multi-tasker’s dream come true. You can now cook two different foods two different ways, simultaneously, and still have them finish at the same time. Or, make a full load of the same dish using the extra-large 8-quart capacity by easily syncing the cook settings across both baskets. Our innovative touch screen display not only looks sleek, but it also allows you to easily customize your cooking method with 6 built-in smart cooking functions. Thoughtfully designed and easy to operate, this product is what you need to take your cooking up a notch.

