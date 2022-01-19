Learn iOS and Android app development with this 9-course bundle, now $45

Ever dreamed of making your fortune via the App Store? The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle helps you master all the necessary skills, with nine courses on iOS and Android programming. You can currently pick up the bundle for only $44.99 (Reg. $1,791) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to industry experts, mobile apps are likely to generate over $935 billion in revenue by next year.

With that kind of money on the line, top companies are willing to spend big money on new talent. At the same time, many indie developers and startups are taking their own slice of the massive pie.

Whichever route you want to take, The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle provides the ideal starting point. It includes over 71 hours of hands-on instruction, taking you from novice coder to expert developer.

The courses show you how to develop iOS apps with Swift, Android apps with Java, and cross-platform apps via React, Flutter, and Dart. The training also includes an introduction to version control with Git, and a deep dive into Java programming.

To help you gain real-world experience, you even get five full Android projects to work on.

The training comes from a group of expert developers, known as Oak Academy. They have produced courses taken by over 212,000 students to date, earning an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Order today for just $44.99 to get lifetime on-demand access to all nine courses, usually worth a total of $1,791.

