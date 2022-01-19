Samsung’s new S80A 27-inch 4K Monitor packs 90W USB-C charging at $280 (Save $170)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung S80A Series 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching $450, it just recently dropped to $400 and is now down the additional $120 to mark a new all-time low. This is also one of the first price cuts since debuting last November. Sporting a 27-inch 4K panel, Samsung’s S80A monitor arrives as an all-in-one workstation upgrade with built-in speakers, USB hub, and a slew of I/O like USB-C and HDMI. Its adjustable stand lets you convert between landscape and portrait orientations and can dish out 90W of power to a connected Mac or PC to really nail down the streamlined setup. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to grab a display that’s a bit less premium, but more well-rounded, Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor is just the solution. Currently on sale for $220, this is not only more affordable than the lead deal, but arrives with onboard smart features like AirPlay 2 and built-in streaming service support. Though there are some compromises, like stepping down to a 1080p panel and ditching the built-in charging functionality.

Whether you plan on upgrading to Samsung’s high-end or smart monitor, a notable way to refresh your workstation is with SMPL HOME’s sleek wooden stand. This monitor riser comes in one of three styles and will surely tidy up your setup. Best of all, our exclusive discount drops pricing down to $92.

Samsung S80A 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor features:

With four times the resolution of 1080p monitors, the S80A Series makes small text easy to read, while details in photos, illustrations and videos are easier to see and work with. Optimized for professional work environments. Samsung high resolution monitors feature an IPS panel delivering crystal clear color quality and a wide viewing angle of 178°. Every user can expect a great viewing experience from any angle, in vivid and vibrant color without washing or fade.

