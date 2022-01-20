A $100 M1 Mac mini discount makes now the perfect time to try out Apple Silicon

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799 shipped. Amounting to $100 in savings, today’s offer stacks up to the third-best price to date at $30 under our previous mention and lowest since Black Friday. You can also score the entry-level 256GB model for $649. As the most compact and ultimately affordable of Apple’s M1 machines, the latest Mac mini arrives with plenty of power in a compact package. Giving you the flexibility of being able to choose your own display, these discount models come equipped with up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Having just recently taken a hands-on look at Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub, I can attest to just how much of a must-have the accessory for Mac mini users. It sits underneath your machine in order to deliver front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in. There’s also an M.2 SSD slot for bundling in some additional storage for making the most of your M1 device. Go dive into our review right here or just pick one up for yourself with the savings from the lead deal.

Returning to the ability to choose your own display on the Mac mini, the discount we spotted yesterday on Samsung’s new S80A 27-inch 4K Monitor is quite the compelling companion to round out your new setup. This just-released offering delivers a 27-inch 4K panel alongside the novel feature 90W USB-C passthrough charging to make its $280 sale price even better. Though our Apple guide should also be calling your name for all of this week’s best deals.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

