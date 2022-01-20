Learn to play without breaking the bank, Casio 61-key digital piano now just $49 (45% off)

Walmart is now offering the Casio CT-S100 Casiotone 61-Key Portable Keyboard for $49 shipped. Regularly $88, this is a notable 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For reference, the next model up goes for $119 at Amazon (the main difference being the number of sounds it houses). Alongside MIDI compatibility with your Mac, PC, iOS, and Android gear via USB, this is a particularly affordable option for beginners and folks looking for something the kids can learn to play on. It has 122 built-in sounds, 61 accompaniment rhythms, built-in speakers, a headphone jack, and 61 full-size “piano-style” keys to help folks transition to an acoustic piano or more expensive models down the line. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Additional details below.

You’ll find some no-name options in Amazon’s $48 and under category right now, but you’re probably better off going with the Casio model and its full-size keys if you’re looking for something with built-in sounds that isn’t just a controller keyboard for your DAW.

For more affordable gear to bring into your home music room, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s instruments deal page. If you’re not looking for the pricey brand name stuff, this can be a great place for beginner gear, including everything from mics and acoustic guitars to content creator accessories and more, with prices that won’t break the bank.

More on the Casiotone CT-S100:

The Casiotone CT-S100 is the perfect start, the perfect gift, and the perfect way to have fun making music. It features 61 full size piano-style keys, 122 Great-Sounding tones and 61 accompaniment rhythms. The CT-S100 also includes Built-In speakers, a headphone output for quiet play, and a carrying handle. An AC adapter and music rest are included, and six AA batteries deliver 16 hours of playing time. Connect via Class-Compliant USB to your favorite Mac/PC/iOS/Android device to open up a whole world of musical possibilities.

