Pottery Barn’s 2022 Spring Look Book refreshes your home with beautiful textures, colors, more

Pottery Barn is helping get your home ready for Spring with a look book full of items that will give your space a refresh. There are three different sections to the look book, including Modern Farmhouse, Rustic Modern, and Costal Casual. Today, we will be covering our favorite pieces from each collection and diving into the hottest trends this season in home decor. Pottery Barn also just launched the latest Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Spring Collection that’s absolutely beautiful. Head below the jump to find out all of the details throughout the collection and be sure to check out our latest guide to the adidas Valentine’s Day line here.

Pottery Barn Spring Modern Farmhouse

One way to really add a fresh look to your space is by adding greenery and Pottery Barn’s Faux Fern Bundle. These vibrant fern bundles leaves are spread out, adding an artful floral design to any space and pair perfectly in stone vases, glasses jars, and more. Plus, the bundle is budget-friendly at 29.50.

Adding texture to a space really helps elevate the look as well. The Shay Woven Leather Accent Chair is a great option, and it’s a new piece from Pottery Barn. I love the woven design as well as the black accents that give it the Modern Farmhouse appeal. Pottery Barn quotes, “The Shay Leather Armchair features handsome buffalo hides, united in a basket weave that’s incredibly durable with just enough give for a cozy lounge seat.” It’s at $599 and would be a perfect refresh to any space.

Rustic Modern

Inside the Rustic Modern collection you will find chunky knits, leather, and linen, metal, and rustic woods. One of our top picks from this line is the Colossal Handknit Throw Blanket that’s priced from $70.99 and comes in an array of color options. This is a perfect throw for in between weather and a great piece to add a cozy touch to a room.

Blue is also the color of spring and Pottery Barn has an array of beautiful hues to place into your home; I especially love the Oakleigh Flora Bedroom Set that’s pictured above. The blue hues really give life to the space and are a perfect transition for spring. You can find all of the details to that space here.

Costal Casual

Finally, the Costal Casual collection is full of neutrals that will go with almost any space – a standout piece is the Mallorca Drum Accent Stool. This piece can be used in so many ways and looks great in bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It’s also highly functional piece because it can be used as a stool and has a beautiful design to add texture to your space.

