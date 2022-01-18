adidas Valentine’s Day collection launches festive prints and pricing from $10

adidas celebrates Valentine’s Day with a festive collection including running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. This collection was designed to be “A celebration of love in all its forms”. Inside this line you will find exclusive clothing and footwear dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day. Better yet, it’s available for all budgets with pricing starting at just $10 and adidas Club Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the adidas Valentine’s Day line. Finally, you will want to check out our guide to the Target “Brightroom” collection that feature organizers, starting at just $1.

adidas Valentine’s Day Shoes

One of the most notable items from this sale is the adidas UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes that features a festive heart print that can be styled for both men or women alike. This limited-edition Valentine’s Day sneaker features all of the same features as the original UltraBoost, such as the responsive cushioning, lightweight design, and much more. They’re a perfect shoe for training, running, walking, or everyday events. You can find them in this print as well as 11 other color options for $190. Plus, with over 1,700 positive reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking to surprise her with a Valentine’s Day gift, the women’s Puremotion Shoes are a great option, featuring a light pink hue that’s perfect for the occasion as well as spring workouts. These lightweight shoes are highly cushioned for added comfort and feature several pull tabs to make them easy to pull on or off. You can find them priced at $70, and they have a 4.5/5 star rating with over 800 reviews from adidas customers.

Festive apparel

Another standout from this sale is the V-Day T-Shirt that’s gender neutral and features an on-trend oversized fit. The t-shirt is available in both a pink or black coloring and has the saying “Roses are Red, Trefoils are Blue, I Bought this for Me, and Not You!” on the chest. It’s available in a wide array of sizes as well starting at 3XS and going up to 2XL. You can find it for just $35 and wear it throughout any season.

Finally, if you want to find something for your little ones that adidas adicolor SST Track Suit is adorable and comes in a fun pink color for Valentine’s Day.

