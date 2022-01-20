DJI Spark Mini drone sees 1-day discount starting at $251

Today only, SideDeal offers the DJI Spark Mini Drone from $251.10 shipped when code DJIFS has been applied at checkout. This deal is exclusive for members, with sign-up adding another $6. Even with the cost rising to $257, today’s offer is about as good as it gets for a DJI drone and is down from the $300 or so price tag we’ve been tracking lately. DJI Spark arrives as a compact quadcopter for earning your wings. It packs 16 minutes of flight time per charge alongside a 2-axis gimbal for stabilizing the 1080p recording capabilities. That’s alongside some intelligent flight modes and the ability to hit 31MPH top speeds. Our hands-on review takes an in-depth look and you can head below for more.

If you’re not after an entry-level solution, the DJI Mini SE bundle discount we’re currently tracking is a much better value. Being able to score the drone itself alongside $180 worth of accessories for $355 gets you a newer DJI offering and much more capable one at that. But still, the starting price point above is going to be hard to beat for some.

If you’re looking for another way to outfit your setup, SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO SSD is certainly worth a look. We just went hands-on with the brand’s popular drive, walking away quite impressed by its best-in-class experience thanks to the 2,000MB/s transfer speeds. This is especially a must if you plan on transferring footage from flights for editing later.

DJI Spark Features:

2-Axis Stabilized Gimbal Camera

12MP Still Photos / 1080p30 Video

Gesture and TapFly Control

FlightAutonomy with Obstacle Detection

Subject Tracking from Various Angles

GPS- & Vision Position-Based Navigation

Top Speed of 31 mph in Sport Mode

Up to 16 Minutes Flying Time

