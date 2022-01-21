AKG’s regularly $150 IPX7 wireless ANC earbuds with auto-pause now down at $48 shipped

Harman Kardon is now offering the AKG N400NC TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently fetching $110 at Amazon, this is up to $102 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen them drop below $80 at Amazon. If you’re anything like me, you would rather stick with the big brands or pro audio companies when it comes to headphones, and AKG has been firmly planted in that category since the mid 1940’s. A total of 12 hours of wireless playback (10-minute quick charge brings an extra hour) is joined by active noise cancellation to block out annoying environmental noise alongside the aluminum and soft silicone construction. The IPX7 waterproof rating is complemented by auto-pausing and sleep mode when you take them out of your ears as well. Head below for more details.

One affordable brand that tends to buck the trend in the wireless earbuds category is Anker. They might not sound as good to some folks, but you will find sets starting at $40 in our latest roundup that are even more feature-rich than the AKG variants above with significantly longer battery life and more. Check those out right here.

For more options, be sure to dive into our latest roundup of the best wireless earbuds out there. It can be a tough category to parse through when it comes to finding the best set for your needs, but our latest feature helps the cause, breaking down several of the best options on the market from Anker and Marshall to Jaybird and more.

More on the AKG N400NC TWS headphones:

AKG N400NC TWS headphones meld reference sound and best-in-class Active Noise Cancelling technology in a refined, true wireless form factor. Lightweight and waterproof, they play inspiring sound for 12 hours (combined playtime), while being conveniently noise and wire-free. Their minimalistic design features an all-function touch panel to easily manage calls and music, or to access the virtual assistants for hands-free help. Their oval, ergonomic shape allows to enjoy their pure, clear sound in all comfort.

