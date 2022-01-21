Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphone lineup now up to $150 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone for $1,049.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, you’re looking at $150 in savings alongside the third-best price to date at Amazon. This is also the lowest since the holidays. Even as all eyes are on Samsung waiting for a first official look of the Galaxy S22 series, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s current smartphone lineup, much of those same savings above carry over to the Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB at $899.99. Down from $1,000, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching the third-best. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. You can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

And to round out the lineup, you’ll find $50 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy S21. With prices starting at the most affordable tier in the lineup, you’ll be able to grab the handset’s 6.2-inch 120Hz display and triple camera setup starting at $749.99 for the 128GB model. Then for even more deals, hit up our Android guide as well as our roundup of all the best app and game discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

