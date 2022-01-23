Save $300 on LG’s popular OLED C1 and A1 series 4K smart TVs from $797 (Amazon lows)

-
AmazonHDTVLG
$300 off

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of new 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 48-inch model at $1,096.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,397, you’re looking at $300 in savings with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. This also is the first discount since back on Black Friday and one of the very first times we’ve seen this all-time low price. As one of LG’s latest TVs, you’re looking at the headlining inclusion of an OLED panel which comes backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

LG C1 OLED TVs on sale:

Alongside the C1 lineup, we’re also tracking some Amazon all-time lows on LG’s lower-end A1 models. You’ll notably find much of the same OLED home theater experience at a more affordable price, just with a lower-end processor, 60Hz refresh rate, and only three HDMI ports. Here’s the full breakdown on the models up for grabs:

All of the LG A1 TVs on sale:

LG 48-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG’s 77-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV + Dolby sound bar ge...
Save up to $2,000 on 80+ inch Sony 4K Google TVs with d...
Bring home 75-inches of 4K TCL Android TV today for $60...
Hisense H9 Google Assistant Quantum Android 4K TVs now ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
VIZIO’s new PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz VRR, HDM...
LEGO’s all-new 2,049-piece UCS Batman Tumbler returns...
Save up to 80% on Amazon Kindle eBooks by popular autho...
Load more...
Show More Comments