Save $300 on LG’s popular OLED C1 and A1 series 4K smart TVs from $797 (Amazon lows)

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of new 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 48-inch model at $1,096.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,397, you’re looking at $300 in savings with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. This also is the first discount since back on Black Friday and one of the very first times we’ve seen this all-time low price. As one of LG’s latest TVs, you’re looking at the headlining inclusion of an OLED panel which comes backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

LG C1 OLED TVs on sale:

Alongside the C1 lineup, we’re also tracking some Amazon all-time lows on LG’s lower-end A1 models. You’ll notably find much of the same OLED home theater experience at a more affordable price, just with a lower-end processor, 60Hz refresh rate, and only three HDMI ports. Here’s the full breakdown on the models up for grabs:

All of the LG A1 TVs on sale:

LG 48-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

