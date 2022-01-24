Garmins’ vivomove 3s hybrid smartwatch offers a functional stylish design at $165 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vivomove 3s Hybrid Smartwatch for $164.90 shipped. Down from $200, which other colors still fetch right now, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when the watch fell to $150. Delivering a sophisticated look paired with smart features, this smartwatch offers the perfect solution for those who want to get additional information on their wrist without sacrificing style. It’ll keep track of pulse ox, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration, and more with ease. Plus, it can work with your smartphone’s GPS to track outdoor walks or runs, as well as yoga, cardio training, and more. Plus, the battery will last for up to five days in smart mode or nearly two weeks in traditional watch mode. Head below for additional information.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of metal bands for your new smartwatch. You’ll get both a link and MIlanese loop band here depending on the style you’re after. At just $17 on Amazon, you’ll find that it’s fairly budget-friendly to pick up the pair as well.

Save some cash when you check out the deal we found last week on Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch. Sure, it doesn’t sport a hybrid design, but it has more functionality than you’ll find above. The full 1.3-inch AMOLED display can show you notifications as well as fitness information at a glance. Plus, it features 20-day battery life, which outlasts Garmin’s option as well. On sale for $90, you’d normally pay $140 for this model, so be sure to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More on the Garmin vívomove 3s:

Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more (with a compatible smartphone)

Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition), respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more

Connects with your compatible smartphone’s GPS to Track outdoor walk or run activities; Includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more

