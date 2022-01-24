Rocketbook’s Orbit executive reusable legal pad plummets to an Amazon low at $25.50

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Orbit Executive Smart Reusable Legal Pad for $25.49 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal is not only one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of wasting paper by taking notes and then throwing sheets away, then Rocketbook’s Orbit legal pad is perfect for you. Just write on it (with a compatible Pilot Frixion pen), allow the ink to dry for 15 seconds, and then your notes are nice and secure. Once finished, just take a picture with your smartphone through the Rocketbook app and send your notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, and more. After that, you can easily erase the page and be ready for the next meeting, all without throwing away a single sheet of paper. Check out our announcement coverage for more information then head below for additional details.

This pocket-sized Rocketbook notebook is perfect for those on tighter budgets. Available on Amazon for $12.50, you’ll find that the kit comes with a 3.5×5.5 notebook, Pilot Frixion pen, and microfiber cloth. Sure, you won’t be able to write nearly as much as you can on today’s lead deal, but it’s simple to slip the notebook in a pocket or purse to always have a reusable pad of paper everywhere you go.

Are you more of a typer? Well, consider picking up either HP’s ENVY x360 laptop or Microsoft’s Surface Pro X tablet that are currently on sale from $700 today. Both units run Windows 11 and have 512GB of internal storage. That’s more than enough for typing up notes and documents while on-the-go and deliver solid experiences all around.

More on the Rocketbook Orbit Legal Pad:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally friendly notepad can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

