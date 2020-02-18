Rocketbook makes some pretty interesting products. From reusable notebooks to Beacons, which lets you turn content on a whiteboard into a digital asset with the snap of a picture, the company prides itself on making reusable note-taking gear. Well, the Rocketbook Orbit is the company’s latest product and is designed for medical, legal, and other professionals who routinely use legal-sized sheets. Orbit brings the famed Rocketbook reusable paper and cloud sharing technology to the legal pad you’ve used for years.

Rocketbook Orbit turns legal pads into reusable notebooks

Rocketbook Orbit is a customizable legal pad that uses “page packs,” which can be swapped out depending on your specific need. The base Orbit features the coveted standard white lined and dot-grid pages. However, you’ll be able to use a plethora of other useful page templates as add-ons. Through Rocketbook’s patent-pending magnet technology, paper can be flipped or detached from the top, which enables users to easily use both sides of the paper, something traditional legal pads just don’t offer.

“Over the last three years, the popularity of Rocketbook Core has continued to rise. From students to parents to professionals, when it comes to notebooks Rocketbook has become a household name,” said Joe Lemay, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketbook. “Legal pads have a strong history in the professional community, with many preferring its unique functionality over a traditional notepad. Our consumer to business model is at the core of Rocketbook’s success, and with customers requesting a legal pad for years, we’re looking forward to delivering on what they’ve asked for. We hope that the Orbit will become the legal pad of choice, bridging the gap between traditional handwriting and the power of digital.”

Orbit is built to last your entire career and comes with a polypropylene protective back that’s built to withstand everyday use. Plus, the stainless steel page pack rings and magnetic bar helps to keep things in place.

A classic pen and paper experience with 2020 design

Rocketbook is bringing a classic pen and paper experience into 2020 through Orbit. It uses an eco-friendly design that doesn’t waste paper, and thanks to Rocketbook’s patented reusable technology, you’ll be able to use any Pilot FriXion pen, marker, or highlighter on it and then just wipe it clean once you’re done, making it usable again and again.

Not only is Rocketbook Orbit reusable through a simple wipe, but thanks to the app, it connects to Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, iCloud, Slack and even more. Just snap a picture in the app, and your handwriting will be transcribed and sent to your favorite service. Now that everything is backed up, just erase and start again.

Rocketbook Orbit pricing and availability

You can pre-order Rocketbook Orbit today for $29 on Rocketbook’s website in executive and letter sizes. Each pack includes one lined and dot-grid combo page pack, a Pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth.