Tom Brady’s new athleisure line, “BRADY”, is live at Nordstrom

Tom Brady just launched his new athleisure line called BRADY, and now you can shop the top styles at Nordstrom – there have been two drops so far in this line called the “Train System” and the “Live System. The prices for BRADY clothing items range anywhere from $20 to $495, and the coloring of the line is highly neutral including black, grays, greens and blues. Best of all, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Find all of our top picks from the new BRADY line at Nordstrom below, and you will also want to check out our guide to the Target “Brightroom” collection that feature organizers, starting at just $1.

“After years in the making, I’m excited to finally share Brady with the world,” Tom Brady is quoted in a press release. “Working with a best-in-class team has helped me apply everything I’ve learned throughout my career to create a multi-functional brand that incorporates the best in tech, fabric and innovative design.”

BRADY clothing

One of the top picks from this line is the BRADY Cotton Fleece Logo Hoodie. This cotton fleece hoodie is available in two color options, a bright blue or gray, and has the logo across the chest. It’s a perfect option for workouts, weekends, and much more. This style pairs nicely with joggers, jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. You can find it for $95, and it will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Another standout from this sale is the Breathe Easy Mesh Long Sleeve T-Shirt. The material is infused with stretch and it features sweat-wicking mesh that’s perfect for workouts. This is a perfect option for layering as well, and it comes in four color options. Speaking of layering this top, the BRADY Zero Weight Track Jacket is a great option for spring outings, and it’s completely sweat-wicking.

Athleisure accessories

Finally, you will want to check out the BRADY Engineered Knit Beanie that’s a ribbed-knit to help keep you warm – the material is highly-breathable as well as infused with stretch for added comfort. It’s available in four color options and priced at $50. However, if you’re looking for a baseball cap for workouts, this line also has an option with a logo across the front for $45. Plus, this cap also comes in three color options, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!