Add Upright’s latest smart Posture Trainer to your fitness kit at $35 (Amazon low, Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Upright GO S Posture Trainer for $34.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees. Regularly $60, this is $25 or 42% off the going rate, $16 under our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you need help to finally correct your posture in 2022, the latest model GO S might be great way to do so, and especially at $35. The strapless device sits on your back and offers “a gentle vibration to create cognitive awareness that drives behavioral change.” It connects to the companion iOS and Android app which features personal calibrations, training programs, goal setting, and daily stats to help improve your posture over time. It is rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

If you’re not sold on the posture correction above or are just looking to supplement it with some home fitness, this 5-piece set of Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands is an affordable way to do so. Coming in at under $13 Prime shipped, they support a wide-range of exercises you can do just about anywhere and are some of the most popular options on Amazon.

If you like to get outside to get a workout in, today’s Under Armour base layer sale at Woot is where you need to be. Starting at $37, you’ll find plenty of deals to browse through here as well as loads more over in our growing fashion deal hub. There’s a near-endless selection of apparel and footwear price drops to check out with everything ready and waiting right here.

More on the Upright GO S:

Introducing the new Upright GO S, the latest device from Upright, designed to make perfecting your posture more accessible and affordable than ever. Upright GO S is the simplest, fastest, and most natural way to improve your posture through advanced posture training technology derived from biofeedback and behavioral science. Strengthen back and core muscles, stimulate improved blood flow, and eliminate poor slouching habits once and for all.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!