New Upright GO S takes aim at bad posture with 40% lower price, iOS/Android compatibility, more

Bad posture paves the way for all sorts of aches and pains. This is a large reason why there is an overwhelming list of competing ergonomic laptop, tablet, and monitor stands on the market. Their goal is to reduce neck and shoulder pain by bringing the top of your display up to eye level. While an ergonomic desk setup is very important, it will only help when working in your office. The new Upright GO S helps perfect your posture by simply tapping you on the back whenever you slide into a slouching position. Continue reading to learn more.

Upright GO S tries to dismiss bad posture aches and pains at a more affordable price

If you thought you had already heard of Upright products before, that’s because this isn’t the company’s first posture trainer. GO 2 remains the hero right now, but Upright GO S scales a few things back to lower the price. One example of this includes a step down from two sensors to one. Battery life and a couple of other features also take a hit.

While those could sound very important, the launch of Upright GO S allows folks to dip their toe in the posture correction space for about 40% less. This paves the way for affordably cashing in on “science-backed” perks, like a 46% improved sitting discomfort, 54% pain reduction, and 86% posture improvement. These metrics are backed by clinically validated studies and over 57,000 users.

Battery life for Upright GO S is rated to last about 2.5 days between charges, and the device is refueled by USB-C. The device ships with a soft carrying case, five hypoallergenic adhesive strips, and stands less than 2 inches tall. Posture progress can be monitored using an iOS or Android device.

Pricing and availability

Upright GO S allows you to begin your posture-correction endeavor for $59.99. As mentioned earlier, this is 40% less than Upright GO 2, which can be still be purchased for $99.99. Orders for Upright’s latest device are available and ready to ship right now. Adopting for a necklace will cost right around $20 more as the base price of GO S only includes a 5-pack of adhesive strips.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I’m not sure how I feel about wearing a posture tracking device. It could end up being a nag, but I guess that would largely depend on just how bad my posture actually is. I will be the first to admit that I routinely suffer from chronic neck pain, so if Upright GO S could be of help, any potential nagging in addition to an initial cost of investment would arguably be worthwhile.

