Under Armour base layers at Woot from $37 shipped, today only

-
FashionwootUnder Armour
40% off from $37

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off Under Armour Base Layers from $36.99. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. When outing the cold, be sure to stay warm with the men’s Tac ColdGear Infared Base Crew Sweatshirt. This style is currently marked down to $38.99 and originally sold for $60. This style can easily be layered under jackets or vests and it features a design that helps to trap in body heat to help keep you warm. Plus, it has a four-way stretch material, which is great for workouts and more. You can also choose from a black or tan coloring option. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

woot

Under Armour

About the Author

Under Armour adds new markdowns up to 50% off: Running ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Sale offers deals fro...
Huk End of Season Sale takes 50% off outerwear + 60% of...
Old Navy takes 50% off all activewear + 30% off your or...
Stock up on Dove body wash at nearly 30% off via Amazon...
Add Upright’s latest smart Posture Trainer to you...
APC’s gaming UPS packs 1500VA of battery backup f...
Amazon’s Columbia Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ...
Load more...
Show More Comments