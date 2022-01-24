Under Armour base layers at Woot from $37 shipped, today only

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off Under Armour Base Layers from $36.99. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. When outing the cold, be sure to stay warm with the men’s Tac ColdGear Infared Base Crew Sweatshirt. This style is currently marked down to $38.99 and originally sold for $60. This style can easily be layered under jackets or vests and it features a design that helps to trap in body heat to help keep you warm. Plus, it has a four-way stretch material, which is great for workouts and more. You can also choose from a black or tan coloring option. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire event here.
Our top picks include:
- US Tac ColdGear Infrared Base Crew $39 (Orig. $60)
- Tac ColdGear Infrared Base Mock $39 (Orig. $60)
- Men’s Lightweight 1/4 Zip Pullover $37 (Orig. $55)
- Men’s ColdGear Base 4.0 1/4 Zip Pullover $55 (Orig. $90)
- Men’s ColdGear Base 2.0 Leggings $38 (Orig. $60)
- Women’s ColdGear Base 4.0 Legging $49 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.
