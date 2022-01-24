Under Armour base layers at Woot from $37 shipped, today only

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off Under Armour Base Layers from $36.99. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. When outing the cold, be sure to stay warm with the men’s Tac ColdGear Infared Base Crew Sweatshirt. This style is currently marked down to $38.99 and originally sold for $60. This style can easily be layered under jackets or vests and it features a design that helps to trap in body heat to help keep you warm. Plus, it has a four-way stretch material, which is great for workouts and more. You can also choose from a black or tan coloring option. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!